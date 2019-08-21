Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Stock Value Declined While West Family Investments Has Cut Position by $1.53 Million; Store Cap (Prn) (STOR) Holding Has Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors Llc

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 88,538 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (Prn) (STOR) by 80.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 23,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 13,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 1.42 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Inc Ma holds 1.62% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 52,250 shares. Citigroup reported 313,365 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 4.60M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us holds 3.05 million shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 5.27 million shares. Pecaut Co accumulated 20,500 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 331 shares. 5,000 were reported by Park Circle. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Carroll Fincl Associate accumulated 0% or 46 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 506,469 shares. Advisory Inc accumulated 932,023 shares. Presima has invested 0.33% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Opus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.35% or 38,694 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Annuity Association Of America has 178,272 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Call) (NYSE:EMR) by 113,354 shares to 600 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,451 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 350,794 shares. Yakira Mngmt Inc has 0.2% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Tower Limited Co (Trc) owns 1,322 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). 85,045 are held by Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Liability. Corbyn Invest Mngmt Incorporated Md reported 210,494 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 28,190 shares. Edge Wealth Lc, New York-based fund reported 1,350 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 6,655 shares. Psagot House Limited invested in 0% or 6,400 shares. Taylor Frigon Mgmt Lc holds 1.08% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) or 108,436 shares. Muzinich & has 539,243 shares. West Family Investments has invested 0.8% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).