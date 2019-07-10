Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Stock Declined While West Family Investments Lowered Holding; Trinity Inds (TRN) Holding Maintained by 13D Management Llc

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 41,752 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 8.97% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 21,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 534,520 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83 million, up from 512,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 215,738 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 07/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Trinity Mirror PLC (TNI.LN) Now RCH.LN; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Trinity Industrial 6382.T -2017/18 group results; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER REPORTS PRICING OF $300M IPO; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY DOESN’T PROPOSE DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – Cherwell: Exclusive: Oxford Union release Trinity term card; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Acquisition of Rival Newspapers to Face Further Scrutiny; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Trinity Lutheran Pre-School in Hopkinton; 14/03/2018 – Woodridge: Trinity Irish Dancers to Perform on St. Patrick’s Day!; 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Negotiate with Nurses; 17/05/2018 – Seasoned Real Estate Investment Professionals Complete $345 Million Nasdaq IPO of Trinity Merger Corp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.50 million are owned by Sterling Capital Lc. Pnc Finance Serv Group Inc reported 29,219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Southernsun Asset Llc reported 3.82% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Gabelli Funds Ltd, New York-based fund reported 686,000 shares. Mirae Asset Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 76,638 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Shine Advisory Serv reported 0.03% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 47,494 shares. Schroder Investment Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Jennison Assoc Lc reported 3.24 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tctc owns 592,143 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 34,552 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 15,170 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 90,414 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 18,000 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 217 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 12,087 shares. Citigroup holds 875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated invested 0.01% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). 182,690 were reported by Blackrock. 150,419 were reported by Greenwich Inv Mgmt Inc. Css Ltd Liability Il reported 95,954 shares. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Ltd Liability Com has 1.31% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 381,576 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) or 98,250 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP stated it has 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Atwood And Palmer Inc reported 640 shares. Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 263,382 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.63 million for 9.71 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,322 activity. 9,500 shares were bought by PENN ARTHUR H, worth $114,839.

