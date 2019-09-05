Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Shareholder West Family Investments Has Cut Its Position as Stock Declined; Corsair Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $755,780 as Share Value Rose

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 12,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 39,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 51,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 10.79M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/03/2018 – Business Report: Kushner’s Trump Tower got $200 million loan from Citigroup; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 207,489 shares traded or 39.24% up from the average. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital has invested 1.89% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co owns 15,535 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund accumulated 46,753 shares. Pzena Investment Ltd Llc reported 2.66% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Webster Bancorporation N A accumulated 0.23% or 26,045 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 827,882 shares. Centurylink invested in 1.04% or 40,817 shares. Asset Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 4,839 shares in its portfolio. 7,785 are held by North Star Invest Management Corporation. 123,912 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Private Asset Mngmt holds 223,436 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Davidson Investment Advsr holds 0.81% or 124,357 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 23,485 shares. Staley Capital Advisers reported 76,740 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.42 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 53,606 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 30,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $613,139 activity. Efrat Aviv also bought $98,817 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) on Friday, May 17.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.24M for 9.95 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,655 shares. Yakira Management stated it has 54,334 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Atwood & Palmer reported 640 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associate has 330,153 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Psagot Inv House Limited has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Css Il has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 1,350 shares. Polar Capital Llp accumulated 756,354 shares. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Limited Liability Com has 1.31% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 381,576 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation owns 233,440 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs has 10,133 shares. Confluence Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 140,761 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). 25,588 are owned by Mirae Asset Limited.

