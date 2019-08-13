Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Shareholder West Family Investments Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Westend Advisors Cut Position by $6.27 Billion as Market Valuation Rose

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 4,141 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 26,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 156,275 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79B, down from 182,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $268.64. About 122,895 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $403,273 activity. The insider PENN ARTHUR H bought $104,951.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muzinich And Com has invested 0.56% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Barclays Pcl owns 3,747 shares for 0% of their portfolio. West Family Invs holds 0.8% or 250,949 shares. 54,334 are owned by Yakira Cap Management. Stifel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Moreover, Advisory Rech Inc has 0.03% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 112,740 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 449,872 shares. Polar Llp has 756,354 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer Inc has 640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management invested in 0.43% or 192,844 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 28,190 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 18,000 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Bancorp Of America Corp De has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Confluence Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.03% or 140,761 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PennantPark Investment Corp.: Don’t Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: 8% Dividend Yield And Monthly Payouts, But There Are Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PennantPark (PFLT) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buy Mastercard Stock as It Expands Its Reach – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 17,168 shares to 327,272 shares, valued at $36.34B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp. Bd. Etf (SCPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Cap reported 12,065 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 1.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 5.87 million shares. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 273,349 shares. Dsam (London) stated it has 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moore Capital Mgmt LP owns 50,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.64% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4.20 million shares. 380 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Com Ltd. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 746,433 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 0.25% or 91,820 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,419 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 94,828 shares for 4.43% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.35% or 324,973 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora holds 1.76% or 20,927 shares. Brown Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 13,285 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,253 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.