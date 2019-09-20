Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Shareholder Muzinich & Company Lowered Its Position by $617,848 as Share Price Declined; Medtronic (MDT) Holder Pettyjohn Wood & White Upped Its Stake by $521,860 as Stock Value Rose

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 56,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 483,075 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, down from 539,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 131,311 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 29,053 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 23,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $111.01. About 3.45 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold PFLT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 4.96% less from 8.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 161,043 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 92,923 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Svcs owns 122,312 shares. 27,486 are held by Mirae Asset. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 13,064 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited reported 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Envestnet Asset Management owns 27,624 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 200,775 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 51,192 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 12,693 shares. Corbyn Inv Md holds 208,296 shares. 11,532 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd. B Riley Wealth has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Finance Architects owns 7,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Gp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $898,547 activity. Efrat Aviv had bought 8,200 shares worth $98,817. KATZ SAMUEL L bought 25,000 shares worth $285,408.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT) by 168,414 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $22.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.24 million for 10.00 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maple Cap Inc accumulated 86,375 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Wms Partners Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Btim reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Payden & Rygel reported 220,300 shares stake. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 10,168 shares. Moreover, Miles Cap has 0.22% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cibc Ww invested in 396,111 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage owns 39,727 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 245,269 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt has 0.31% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 50,571 shares. Twin Cap Inc reported 29,690 shares stake. Violich Cap Management holds 0.33% or 13,865 shares. Cullen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 14,610 shares.

