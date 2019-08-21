Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Share Price Declined While West Family Investments Has Decreased Holding; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cut by $318,024 Its Holding

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.76 million market cap company. It closed at $11.6 lastly. It is down 11.45% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 4,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.47M, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 1.02M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $613,139 activity. The insider Efrat Aviv bought 8,200 shares worth $98,817.

More notable recent PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These â€œRich Guyâ€ Dividend Favorites Yield 8.8% to 9.9% – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: 8.9%-Yield But Limited Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) CEO Art Penn on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: Why I Am Not Buying The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: Well-Positioned With A Safe, 8.8%-Yielding Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 44,779 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 332,075 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Fmr Limited Com has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Polar Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.09% or 756,354 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 1,053 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Group holds 0.15% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) or 92,995 shares. New York-based Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.02% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Mirae Asset Global Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Kennedy Capital Mgmt accumulated 68,690 shares. Advisory Services Lc owns 8,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 600 shares. Punch & holds 559,365 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management Ab has 217 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 12,087 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 82,171 shares to 521,146 shares, valued at $29.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 792,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 98,750 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 59,331 shares. First Manhattan reported 346,909 shares. Citigroup Inc has 84,455 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gam Holdg Ag has 0.05% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 17,308 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Natixis Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 22,458 shares. Brandywine Global Management Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 231,757 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Co reported 212,617 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 9,388 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group holds 0.32% or 2.72 million shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl reported 462,374 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 18,410 shares. Commerce Natl Bank has 0.05% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Veritable L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,673 shares.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Progressive, Western Digital, and Omnicom Group Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TBWA\Media Arts Lab Appoints Ricardo Adolfo as Executive Creative Director for Japan and Korea – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omnicom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.