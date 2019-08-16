Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Market Value Declined While West Family Investments Lowered Its Holding by $1.53 Million; Capital Fund Management Sa Has Trimmed Holding in Advanced Micro Devices (Call) (AMD) by $38.70 Million as Stock Rose

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) (AMD) by 52.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26M, down from 2.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 72.61M shares traded or 2.04% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS IN BLOG POST: `SECURITY IS A TOP PRIORITY’; 15/03/2018 – Nodechain Inc Adds Fourty Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs to its Growing Portfolio; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL FUND EXITED AMD, LUV, ABX, IRBT, MOS IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today to discuss the new research report alleging security in $AMD chips; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS VULNERABILITIES IT FOUND IN AMD CHIPS HAVE POTENTIAL TO PUT ORGANIZATIONS AT “SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED RISK OF CYBER-ATTACKS”; 05/03/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices: Nicholas M. Donofrio to Retire From Board, Not Stand for Re-election; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Rev $1.65B; 26/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $444.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 167,270 shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 98,812 shares to 102,012 shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co/The (Call) by 890,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

