Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Holder West Family Investments Trimmed Its Position by $1.53 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Shares Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 20,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 327,589 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 347,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 2.54M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 22/05/2018 – JETBLUE: `NOTHING INCREMENTAL’ TO TALK ABOUT TODAY ON CAPACITY; 22/05/2018 – JetBlue’s Soar with Reading® Initiative Lands in San Francisco and Oakland This Summer; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue: Both JetBlue and TWU Will Organize Negotiating Committees; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue Flight Attendants Vote to Bring Second Union to Airline; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue April Traffic Increased 5.7%; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Grows International Presence with Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City; 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – JAMES HNAT, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT CORPORATE AFFAIRS AND GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE JUNE 30; 09/05/2018 – JBLU TELLS DOT TOO LATE TO ADD NEW FLIGHTS TO SUMMER SCHEDULE; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q RASM Up 6.1%; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Adds New Cities and Routes as It Advances West Coast Strategy

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $445.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 131,520 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 102,000 are owned by Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership. Covington Capital Management stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 109,223 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The invested in 0.01% or 499,145 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0.02% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 391,795 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 6.68M shares. Barnett And holds 0.4% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 43,060 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc reported 24,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.07% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 82,100 shares. South Dakota Inv Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 292,990 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Benjamin F Edwards holds 550 shares. J Goldman Limited Partnership holds 0.66% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 717,593 shares.

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $189.60 million for 7.19 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,715 shares to 29,370 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 14,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI).

