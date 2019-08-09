Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Holder West Family Investments Has Cut Holding by $1.53 Million as Stock Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Trimmed Position

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 29,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.32 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.68M, down from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 9.55M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.70 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America cyber tech chief says; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ALL DIRECTORS ELECTED IN ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Falls 45% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 per barrel this year and $75 next year; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Bank of America Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $445.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 32,868 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $298,322 activity. Efrat Aviv bought $98,817 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) on Friday, May 17.

More notable recent PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Schedules Earnings Release of Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Safe And Sustainable 8.8% Yield From PennantPark Floating Rate Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “8% Yield With Interest Rate Protection From PennantPark Floating Rate Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2015 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: PennantPark (PFLT) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Invest Management has 150,419 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. 233,440 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl. Pnc Financial Service Grp Incorporated holds 122,312 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Blackrock holds 0% or 182,690 shares. Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 263,382 shares. 217 were accumulated by Nordea Mngmt. 208,957 were accumulated by Millennium Lc. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Ltd has 1.31% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 381,576 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 24,958 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsr invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Punch And Assoc Inv Mgmt owns 0.61% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 559,365 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 330,153 shares. Corbyn Invest Management Inc Md holds 1.11% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 210,494 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) or 98,250 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America: The Reason To Stay Long The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trading, Tough Backdrop to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Muted Trading Performance to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 3.35M shares to 62.10M shares, valued at $288.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enel Chile S A by 158,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Gro (NYSE:MTU).