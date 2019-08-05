Penn Virginia (PVAC) Reaches $30.95 After 6.00% Down Move; James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. James River Group had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) earned “Neutral” rating by Compass Point on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by FBR Capital. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. See James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: Ltd. – Common Shares Rating: B. Riley New Target: $38.0000 40.0000

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $47 New Target: $39 Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

The stock of Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 101,517 shares traded. Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) has declined 58.79% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.79% the S&P500. Some Historical PVAC News: 08/05/2018 – PENN VIRGINIA CORP – APRIL 2018 ESTIMATED PRODUCTION AVERAGED MORE THAN DOUBLE AVERAGE PRODUCTION RATE FOR 2017; 04/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 – PENN VIRGINIA CORP PVAC.O – ANNOUNCED RESIGNATION OF MARC MCCARTHY FROM PENN VIRGINIA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – Penn Virginia at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 23/05/2018 – PENN VIRGINIA HOLDER KLS LAST REPORTED ABOUT 5.8% STAKE; 08/05/2018 – PENN VIRGINIA CORP – PLANS TO FUND ITS 2018 CAPITAL PLANS WITH CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Penn Virginia Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVAC); 07/05/2018 – Penn Virginia Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – PENN VIRGINIA – AMENDMENT AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 12, 2016 TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $237.5 MLN TO $340.0 MLN; 23/05/2018 – PENN VIRGINIA HOLDER KLS REDUCED STAKE TO 4.7%The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $467.57 million company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $29.09 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PVAC worth $28.05M less.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.09. About 21,849 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:JRVR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “James River Group Holdings (JRVR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) CEO Robert Myron on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy These 5 Low Leverage Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Secure – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “James River (NASDAQ: “JRVR”) Announces Dates for Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold James River Group Holdings, Ltd. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 7,489 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 13,165 shares. Century Cos Inc has 0.02% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 587,067 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 78,813 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 409 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,704 shares. 79,205 were reported by Fincl Bank Of America De. 290 were accumulated by First Personal. Whittier Trust holds 15 shares. 40,017 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 32,921 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.01% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 19.29 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $467.57 million. The firm primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. It has a 2.69 P/E ratio. It also has activities in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

Analysts await Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 20.73% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.46 per share. PVAC’s profit will be $29.46M for 3.97 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by Penn Virginia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Where Will Denbury Resources Be in 1 Year? – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Penn Virginia Corporation Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Look Beyond the Permian: Focus on 4 Eagle Ford Oil Producers – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Penn Virginia Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:PVAC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.