Penn Virginia (PVAC) Forms $29.44 Double Bottom; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 34.20% above currents $42.37 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, August 19. Mizuho downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 23. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Underweight” rating. See Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,113 were reported by Westpac Banking Corp. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd reported 69,382 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 141,212 shares. 5,497 were accumulated by Magnetar Financial Limited Liability. Cohen And Steers stated it has 35,012 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management reported 7,251 shares. Metropolitan Life Communications New York has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 116,066 shares. Whitnell And holds 0.02% or 800 shares. 1.06 million are owned by First Tru Lp. Maryland Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 578,262 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na has invested 0.55% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hbk Invs Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 53,600 shares.

The stock decreased 5.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 12.55M shares traded or 31.29% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $37.90 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 8.36 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

