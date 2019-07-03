Penn Virginia (PVAC) EPS Estimated At $2.14; Energy Income Partners Has Decreased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stake By $1.38 Million

Analysts expect Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) to report $2.14 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 13.01% from last quarter’s $2.46 EPS. PVAC’s profit would be $32.33 million giving it 3.45 P/E if the $2.14 EPS is correct. After having $2.25 EPS previously, Penn Virginia Corporation’s analysts see -4.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.01% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 76,454 shares traded. Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) has declined 37.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PVAC News: 09/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Penn Virginia Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVAC); 17/05/2018 – KLS Diversified Asset Management Reports 5.8% Stake in Penn Virginia; 08/05/2018 – PENN VIRGINIA CORP – PLANS TO FUND ITS 2018 CAPITAL PLANS WITH CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PENN VIRGINIA CORP AS OF APRIL 4 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – PENN VIRGINIA HOLDER KLS LAST REPORTED ABOUT 5.8% STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 10; 07/05/2018 – Penn Virginia Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Penn Virginia 1Q Rev $77.2M; 20/03/2018 – Penn Virginia to Participate in Upcoming Events

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) stake by 0.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 57,527 shares as Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA)’s stock rose 1.76%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 6.05 million shares with $148.20 million value, down from 6.10M last quarter. Plains All Amern Pipeline L now has $17.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 921,686 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $446.22 million. The firm primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. It has a 2.57 P/E ratio. It also has activities in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rr Advsrs Llc has 5.74% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 8,365 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associates Corp has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 60,668 were accumulated by Virtu Finance Lc. Barnett Com reported 0.05% stake. Harvest Fund Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39.78 million shares. Duff Phelps Mgmt holds 0.89% or 2.41M shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). North Star Corporation reported 800 shares. Ent Serv Corp holds 2,039 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Lc holds 0.42% or 107,730 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Co reported 13,083 shares. Fiera reported 34,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Ser Ma holds 1.22M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity. EMG Investment – LLC had sold 8.18 million shares worth $188.94M on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $319.80 million for 13.98 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.23% negative EPS growth.