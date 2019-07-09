Penn Virginia (PVAC) Analysts See $2.14 EPS; Pfsweb (PFSW) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Pfsweb Inc (PFSW) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 26 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 22 trimmed and sold equity positions in Pfsweb Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 9.87 million shares, down from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pfsweb Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 16 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) to report $2.14 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 13.01% from last quarter’s $2.46 EPS. PVAC’s profit would be $32.33M giving it 3.30 P/E if the $2.14 EPS is correct. After having $2.25 EPS previously, Penn Virginia Corporation’s analysts see -4.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 214,243 shares traded. Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) has declined 37.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PVAC News: 07/03/2018 – Penn Virginia: Marc McCarthy Resgins From Penn Virginia’s Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/05/2018 – PENN VIRGINIA CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 125%; 07/03/2018 PENN VIRGINIA SAYS ON MARCH 1, CO ENTERED MASTER ASSIGNMENT, AGREEMENT AND AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Penn Virginia; 17/05/2018 – KLS Diversified Asset Management Reports 5.8% Stake in Penn Virginia; 20/04/2018 – DJ Penn Virginia Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVAC); 07/03/2018 – PENN VIRGINIA – AMENDMENT AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 12, 2016 TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $237.5 MLN TO $340.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 10; 17/05/2018 – KLS DIVERSIFIED ASSET MANAGEMENT LP CUTS STAKE IN PENN VIRGINIA CORP TO 5.8 PCT AS OF MAY 15 FROM A STAKE OF 7.8 PCT AS OF JAN 18 – SEC FILING

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $427.19 million. The firm primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. It has a 2.46 P/E ratio. It also has activities in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. The company has market cap of $77.85 million. It operates through two divisions, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. It has a 102.82 P/E ratio. The firm offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.