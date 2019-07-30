Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 43 1.11 N/A 14.67 2.61 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 3 0.57 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Penn Virginia Corporation and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 1.4% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Penn Virginia Corporation and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Penn Virginia Corporation’s upside potential is 113.28% at a $70 average price target. Meanwhile, Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 294.74%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sundance Energy Australia Limited seems more appealing than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Penn Virginia Corporation and Sundance Energy Australia Limited are owned by institutional investors at 99.5% and 0.05% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12.2% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation -11.24% -8.37% -29.78% -40.97% -37.9% -29.3% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2.84% -6.75% -6.45% -94.91% -93.78% 24.38%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend while Sundance Energy Australia Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Penn Virginia Corporation beats Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.