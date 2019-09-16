Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 37 1.08 N/A 11.42 3.00 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 55 2.19 N/A 5.27 9.74

Demonstrates Penn Virginia Corporation and Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Penn Virginia Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Penn Virginia Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6% Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Penn Virginia Corporation. Its rival Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Penn Virginia Corporation and Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 6 2 2.22

$70 is Penn Virginia Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 114.79%. Competitively the average target price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is $56.17, which is potential 24.57% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Penn Virginia Corporation seems more appealing than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Penn Virginia Corporation and Occidental Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 85.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66% Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Penn Virginia Corporation.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.