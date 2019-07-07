Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Both Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 46 0.98 N/A 14.67 2.61 Legacy Reserves Inc. 1 114813000.00 N/A 0.40 0.87

Table 1 highlights Penn Virginia Corporation and Legacy Reserves Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Legacy Reserves Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Penn Virginia Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Penn Virginia Corporation and Legacy Reserves Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 1.4% Legacy Reserves Inc. 0.00% -6% 1.4%

Liquidity

Penn Virginia Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Legacy Reserves Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Penn Virginia Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Legacy Reserves Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Penn Virginia Corporation and Legacy Reserves Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Legacy Reserves Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$70 is Penn Virginia Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 140.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.5% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.2% of Legacy Reserves Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12.2% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.4% of Legacy Reserves Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation -11.24% -8.37% -29.78% -40.97% -37.9% -29.3% Legacy Reserves Inc. -15.52% -22.75% -74.26% -89.77% -95.79% -77.27%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation was less bearish than Legacy Reserves Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Penn Virginia Corporation beats Legacy Reserves Inc.

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 627 fields comprising 10,775 gross productive wells, including 3,799 operated and 6,976 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states. It had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent. Legacy Reserves LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.