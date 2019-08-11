Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

This is a contrast between Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 41 1.06 N/A 11.42 3.00 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.56 N/A 0.50 12.25

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Penn Virginia Corporation and Evolution Petroleum Corporation. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Penn Virginia Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6% Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Penn Virginia Corporation. Its rival Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Penn Virginia Corporation and Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Penn Virginia Corporation has an average price target of $70, and a 122.08% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Penn Virginia Corporation and Evolution Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 75.1% respectively. 0.7% are Penn Virginia Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66% Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Penn Virginia Corporation beats Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.