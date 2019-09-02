Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)

This is a contrast between Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 39 0.94 N/A 11.42 3.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 24 3.02 N/A 1.60 12.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Penn Virginia Corporation and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Penn Virginia Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Penn Virginia Corporation and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9%

Liquidity

Penn Virginia Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Penn Virginia Corporation and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Penn Virginia Corporation’s consensus target price is $70, while its potential upside is 145.61%. Competitively Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has an average target price of $26.8, with potential upside of 56.54%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Penn Virginia Corporation is looking more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Penn Virginia Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation was more bearish than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.