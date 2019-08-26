Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Since Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 40 0.96 N/A 11.42 3.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.49 N/A 7.14 3.06

Demonstrates Penn Virginia Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Penn Virginia Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Penn Virginia Corporation. Its rival Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Penn Virginia Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Penn Virginia Corporation has a consensus price target of $70, and a 146.05% upside potential. Meanwhile, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 62.11%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Penn Virginia Corporation seems more appealing than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Penn Virginia Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 0% respectively. About 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend while Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Penn Virginia Corporation beats Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.