Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Contrasting side by side

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 44 1.03 N/A 14.67 2.61 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 14.47 N/A 2.00 15.97

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Penn Virginia Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP. Viper Energy Partners LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Penn Virginia Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Penn Virginia Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners LP, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Penn Virginia Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 1.4% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Penn Virginia Corporation are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Viper Energy Partners LP has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viper Energy Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Penn Virginia Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 6 3.00

Penn Virginia Corporation’s average price target is $70, while its potential upside is 130.57%. Competitively the average price target of Viper Energy Partners LP is $43, which is potential 39.29% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Penn Virginia Corporation is looking more favorable than Viper Energy Partners LP, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.5% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares and 67.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares. 12.2% are Penn Virginia Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation -11.24% -8.37% -29.78% -40.97% -37.9% -29.3% Viper Energy Partners LP -1.24% -5.9% -6.94% 0.35% 7.7% 22.5%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend while Viper Energy Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Viper Energy Partners LP beats Penn Virginia Corporation.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.