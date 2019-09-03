Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Contrasting side by side

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 39 0.94 N/A 11.42 3.00 BP Midstream Partners LP 15 12.69 N/A 1.33 12.02

Table 1 demonstrates Penn Virginia Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BP Midstream Partners LP is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Penn Virginia Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BP Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6% BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Penn Virginia Corporation. Its rival BP Midstream Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. BP Midstream Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Penn Virginia Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BP Midstream Partners LP 1 1 1 2.33

Penn Virginia Corporation’s upside potential is 145.61% at a $70 consensus price target. Competitively BP Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $17, with potential upside of 14.40%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Penn Virginia Corporation seems more appealing than BP Midstream Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Penn Virginia Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 88.3%. 0.7% are Penn Virginia Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66% BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend while BP Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors BP Midstream Partners LP beats Penn Virginia Corporation.