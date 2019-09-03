Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Contrasting side by side

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Penn Virginia Corporation
|39
|0.94
|N/A
|11.42
|3.00
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|15
|12.69
|N/A
|1.33
|12.02
Table 1 demonstrates Penn Virginia Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BP Midstream Partners LP is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Penn Virginia Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BP Midstream Partners LP.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Penn Virginia Corporation
|0.00%
|52.8%
|17.6%
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|85.7%
|21.7%
Liquidity
0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Penn Virginia Corporation. Its rival BP Midstream Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. BP Midstream Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Penn Virginia Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
Penn Virginia Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Penn Virginia Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
Penn Virginia Corporation’s upside potential is 145.61% at a $70 consensus price target. Competitively BP Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $17, with potential upside of 14.40%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Penn Virginia Corporation seems more appealing than BP Midstream Partners LP.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Penn Virginia Corporation and BP Midstream Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 88.3%. 0.7% are Penn Virginia Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Penn Virginia Corporation
|1.75%
|11.17%
|-19.34%
|-34.76%
|-58.79%
|-36.66%
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|-0.19%
|5.46%
|12.66%
|-2.02%
|-23.17%
|3.09%
For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend while BP Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 12 factors BP Midstream Partners LP beats Penn Virginia Corporation.
