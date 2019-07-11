Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Has Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Shareholder Alps Advisors Upped Position

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) by 289.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 7,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.18% or $12.83 during the last trading session, reaching $260.31. About 6.33 million shares traded or 14.28% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 162,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 279,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, down from 442,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 704,172 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Shareholders Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM W.VA. LOTTERY COMMISSION; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 22/03/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino To Penn National Gaming; 13/03/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Adj EBITDA $242.6M; 26/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Board Elects Saul V. Reibstein to Serve as a Director

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 35.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.57 per share. PENN’s profit will be $43.35M for 12.24 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

