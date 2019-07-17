Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Shareholder Blue Harbour Group LP Has Lifted Position; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreased Mplx LP (MPLX) Holding as Share Price Declined

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 812,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.48M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 581,546 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 29/05/2018 – PENN NATIONAL TO EXIT JAMUL CASINO LOAN C FACILITY, PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 29/03/2018 – Pinnacle Entertainment Stockholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Penn National Gaming; 29/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL SAYS HOLDERS OK PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT PURCHASE; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES NET REVENUES OF $ 3,235.7 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Its Pending; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Rev $816.1M; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM PA. GAMING CONTROL BOARD; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM W.VA. LOTTERY COMMISSION

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 13,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,176 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 196,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 1.52 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 273 shares to 7,249 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 56,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $476.53M for 13.11 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $427,111 activity. 11,000 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares with value of $214,940 were bought by Fair William J.

