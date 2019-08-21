Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Shareholder Blue Harbour Group LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $16.25 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Eaton Plc (ETN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Decreased Its Holding

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 148,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 157,995 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73M, down from 306,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 1.10M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 812,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.48 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 1.08 million shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES NET REVENUES OF $ 3,235.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – INCREASES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 27/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING GETS MISSISSIPPI GAMING COMMISSION & PENNSYLVANIA STATE HORSE RACING COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.48; 29/03/2018 – Chris Sieroty: BREAKING: Penn National Gaming shareholders approve $2.4bn merger with Pinnacle Entertainment; 20/04/2018 – DJ Penn National Gaming Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PENN); 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Its Pending

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares to 8.99 million shares, valued at $345.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Network Llc holds 0% or 84 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 64,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 92,419 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.03M shares. The Vermont-based Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 21,600 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company reported 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Invesco has invested 0.04% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). 20,221 were reported by Gamco Et Al. Moreover, Bamco has 0.71% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,642 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 138,408 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 18,731 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co owns 69 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. SCACCETTI JANE bought $44,325 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. On Monday, May 13 the insider Snowden Jay A bought $212,171. Fair William J bought $214,940 worth of stock or 11,000 shares. HANDLER DAVID A bought $170,000 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) on Wednesday, August 14.

