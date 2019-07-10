Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Holding Increased by Blue Harbour Group Lp; V F (VFC) Holder Valley National Advisers Has Trimmed Position by $1.29 Million

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 14,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 632 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55,000, down from 15,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 928,134 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 812,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.48 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 1.49M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM PA. GAMING CONTROL BOARD; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING SECURES ILLINOIS GAMING BOARD APPROVAL; 13/03/2018 PENN GAMING GETS SECOND REQUEST FROM FTC ON PINNACLE MERGER; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.48; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – GOAL REMAINS TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino to Penn National Gaming

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 151,381 shares to 641,816 shares, valued at $13.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.94 million activity. MEAGHER LAURA C sold $759,462 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, February 11. $1.04M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares were sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Thomasville Commercial Bank has 0.06% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Regions Finance has 0.11% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 8.35 million shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank has invested 0.36% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Chem Savings Bank has 0.26% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 26,282 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0.48% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 12,507 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 4,720 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 115,534 shares. Blume Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 119 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 17,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc has 0.28% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Parsons Capital Management Ri reported 13,750 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $427,111 activity. Shares for $214,940 were bought by Fair William J.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares to 8.99 million shares, valued at $345.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.91M shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy has invested 0.58% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Georgia-based Advisory Lc has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). 14,707 were reported by Pnc Finance Svcs Gp Incorporated Inc. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 417,670 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 138,408 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bowling Mgmt Lc reported 63,995 shares. 48,538 are owned by Comerica Bancorporation. Gamco Et Al accumulated 0% or 20,221 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 153,011 shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 145 shares. Copper Rock Cap Partners Lc invested in 999,277 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 139,255 shares. Hood River Management Ltd owns 734,890 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 131,560 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

