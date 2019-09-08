Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Holder Bluemar Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Stock Declined; Cna Financial Cut Its D R Horton (DHI) Position by $426,400 as Market Value Rose

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 83,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 2.62 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 26,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The hedge fund held 97,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 123,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 1.14 million shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Hldrs Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Shareholders Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming Enters into Agreements to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project; 12/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Illinois Gaming Board Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM PA. GAMING CONTROL BOARD; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES NET REVENUES OF $ 3,235.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – INCREASES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Board Elects Saul V. Reibstein to Serve as a Director

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 20,876 shares. 25,241 were reported by Shell Asset Com. M&T Bancshares Corp owns 59,009 shares. 21,330 are held by Ls Advsrs Ltd Co. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Huntington Bank & Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 5,927 are held by Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Company. Chem National Bank owns 39,423 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,993 shares. Stralem Com Inc holds 3.28% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 172,905 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,125 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Victory Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 142,657 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 280,000 shares.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision, AT&T, Boeing, Ford, Nike, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 8 Worst Stocks to Buy Before the Trade Turmoil Cools Off – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $457.73M for 10.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear In (NYSE:GIL) by 9,645 shares to 24,584 shares, valued at $884,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Co (NYSE:CHK) by 132,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,646 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Las Vegas Sands Down 17% in 3 Months: Will it Bounce Back? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy These 5 Stocks as Yield Curve Inversion Deepens – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Penn National Gaming to Launch Sports Betting in Indiana – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Penn National Gaming Grows in Indiana’s Sports Betting Space – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. 11,000 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares with value of $214,940 were bought by Fair William J. $44,325 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was bought by SCACCETTI JANE on Thursday, August 8. 10,000 shares were bought by HANDLER DAVID A, worth $170,000. $51,900 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares were bought by Reibstein Saul.

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PENN’s profit will be $49.82 million for 11.48 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.