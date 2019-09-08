Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Holder Blue Harbour Group LP Has Upped Stake by $16.25 Million as Market Value Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Verity Asset Management Lowered Position by $1.11 Million as Shares Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 19.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 812,575 shares as the company's stock declined 7.22% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.48 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 1.14 million shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. SCACCETTI JANE had bought 2,500 shares worth $44,325 on Thursday, August 8. 11,000 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares with value of $214,940 were bought by Fair William J. Shares for $51,900 were bought by Reibstein Saul. The insider Snowden Jay A bought $212,171.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Management Limited Co has invested 3.14% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 65,035 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 12,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Whittier invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.01% or 9,734 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 20,221 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 48,538 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 57,700 shares. Raymond James, Florida-based fund reported 122,125 shares. 672,960 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 970,377 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 2.15M shares in its portfolio.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 1.42 million shares to 3.98M shares, valued at $81.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.99M shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35B for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 11,074 shares to 22,836 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Commercial Bank & has invested 0.68% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wheatland Advisors has invested 1.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bontempo Ohly Cap Limited Liability Company has 68,479 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Whitnell has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 455,134 are owned by Haverford Trust. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 77,460 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas reported 1.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cullinan Associate, a Kentucky-based fund reported 241,226 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 23,515 shares. First Mercantile has 29,891 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc has 0.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 18,373 were accumulated by Opus Capital Group Incorporated Llc. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.47% stake. Associated Banc holds 595,620 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio.