Penn National Gaming (PENN) Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Decreased Stake by $440,382 as Share Value Declined; Micron Technology Com Com (MU) Holder Groesbeck Investment Management Cut Holding by $377,200

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 25.67 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 23,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 999,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Penn National Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 441,017 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Board Elects Saul V. Reibstein to Serve as a Director; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL 1Q NET REV. $816.1M, EST. $804.0M; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Adj EBITDA $242.6M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 22/03/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino to Penn National Gaming; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – BOARD DECREASED NUMBER OF CLASS lll DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM FOUR DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING SECURES ILLINOIS GAMING BOARD APPROVAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 139,255 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech reported 174,267 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 144,470 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 1.84M shares stake. 23,158 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 32,767 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 2,101 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 330,200 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 3,155 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 600,250 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 11,181 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Com holds 0% or 145 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 168,342 shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 44,695 shares to 261,321 shares, valued at $18.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 16,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 35.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.57 per share. PENN’s profit will be $43.33M for 12.39 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $427,111 activity. Fair William J also bought $214,940 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (NYSE:ENB) by 8,714 shares to 25,124 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com by 10,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com (NYSE:MPLX).

