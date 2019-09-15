Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)

Since Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) and Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) are part of the Resorts & Casinos industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn National Gaming Inc. 20 0.53 N/A 0.92 21.13 Studio City International Holdings Limited 19 2.60 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Penn National Gaming Inc. and Studio City International Holdings Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Penn National Gaming Inc. and Studio City International Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn National Gaming Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1% Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.00% -1% -0.3%

Liquidity

Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Studio City International Holdings Limited which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Studio City International Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Penn National Gaming Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Penn National Gaming Inc. and Studio City International Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 22% respectively. 1.8% are Penn National Gaming Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.51% of Studio City International Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn National Gaming Inc. 2.36% 0.72% -7.22% -19.54% -37.93% 3.66% Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.5% 3.13% 16.92% 54.69% 0% 20.28%

For the past year Penn National Gaming Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Studio City International Holdings Limited.

Summary

Penn National Gaming Inc. beats Studio City International Holdings Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. It operated approximately 35,000 gaming machines, 800 table games, and 4,600 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.