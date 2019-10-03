Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Both Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) and Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) compete on a level playing field in the Resorts & Casinos industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn National Gaming Inc. 19 0.29 102.65M 0.92 21.13 Boyd Gaming Corporation 24 1.05 79.99M 1.04 25.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Penn National Gaming Inc. and Boyd Gaming Corporation. Boyd Gaming Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Penn National Gaming Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn National Gaming Inc. 539,411,455.60% 13.2% 1% Boyd Gaming Corporation 327,559,377.56% 10.4% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Penn National Gaming Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Boyd Gaming Corporation’s 2.1 beta is the reason why it is 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Penn National Gaming Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boyd Gaming Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.1% of Penn National Gaming Inc. shares and 68.1% of Boyd Gaming Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.8% of Penn National Gaming Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Boyd Gaming Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn National Gaming Inc. 2.36% 0.72% -7.22% -19.54% -37.93% 3.66% Boyd Gaming Corporation -1.16% -1.96% -4.71% -0.64% -26.25% 27.48%

For the past year Penn National Gaming Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Boyd Gaming Corporation.

Summary

Boyd Gaming Corporation beats on 9 of the 13 factors Penn National Gaming Inc.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. It operated approximately 35,000 gaming machines, 800 table games, and 4,600 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The company owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also owns and operates a travel agency and a captive insurance company that underwrites travel-related insurance in Hawaii. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,314,557 square feet of casino space, 31,006 slot machines, 656 table games, and 9,513 hotel rooms. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.