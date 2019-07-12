Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) Trades at $17.99 After Triangle; Ensemble Capital Management Has Cut By $3.20 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Holding

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 57.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 16,906 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 12,645 shares with $2.40M value, down from 29,551 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $946.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $203.63. About 4.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 27/03/2018 – Apple is expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) formed triangle with $19.25 target or 7.00% above today’s $17.99 share price. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) has $2.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 176,263 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY NET REVENUES $ 816.1 MLN; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING SECURES ILLINOIS GAMING BOARD APPROVAL; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – GOAL REMAINS TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – Chris Sieroty: BREAKING: Penn National Gaming shareholders approve $2.4bn merger with Pinnacle Entertainment; 13/03/2018 PENN GAMING GETS SECOND REQUEST FROM FTC ON PINNACLE MERGER; 27/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING GETS MISSISSIPPI GAMING COMMISSION & PENNSYLVANIA STATE HORSE RACING COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT DEAL; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES NET REVENUES OF $ 3,235.7 MLN

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. 1,521 shares were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D, worth $255,087.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Ferrari N V stake by 20,735 shares to 429,410 valued at $57.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) stake by 29,960 shares and now owns 412,053 shares. Booking Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.85 billion for 24.01 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Investment Ltd Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 11,237 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Saratoga Research & holds 7.61% or 586,753 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 4.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). West Coast Ltd Liability stated it has 73,447 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers has 23,963 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 292,410 shares. First American Natl Bank holds 2.57% or 187,449 shares in its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,497 shares. Wellington Shields & Llc owns 17,183 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Intrust Fincl Bank Na reported 1.94% stake. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,547 shares. Violich Mgmt reported 104,929 shares. Archon Ltd Liability Co holds 3.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 94,500 shares. Cwm Lc owns 79,336 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by UBS. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Reduce” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by HSBC. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Needham upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 26. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Wednesday, April 10 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold Penn National Gaming, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 131,560 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,991 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 17,862 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 918 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 37,900 shares. 89,609 are owned by Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.04% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 23 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 101,060 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 16,293 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Dupont Cap Management owns 12,507 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 35.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.57 per share. PENN’s profit will be $43.33M for 12.16 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.