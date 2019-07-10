Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) Reaches $18.65 After 7.00% Down Move; IP GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (IPZYF) SI Increased By 2.55%

IP GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) had an increase of 2.55% in short interest. IPZYF’s SI was 2.01M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.55% from 1.96 million shares previously. It closed at $1.19 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 1.38M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – BOARD DECREASED NUMBER OF CLASS lll DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM FOUR DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Shareholders Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Net $45.4M; 29/03/2018 – Pinnacle Entertainment Stockholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Penn National Gaming; 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming Enters into Agreements to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL 1Q NET REV. $816.1M, EST. $804.0M; 22/03/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino to Penn National GamingThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $2.19 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $17.34 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PENN worth $152.95M less.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $427,111 activity. Fair William J had bought 11,000 shares worth $214,940 on Monday, May 13. 10,875 shares were bought by Snowden Jay A, worth $212,171.

More notable recent Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Penn Administrative Positions at Lebanon, Pennsylvania Headquarters to be Consolidated – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/12/2019: PENN,MAT,PLAY – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Penn Virginia Announces CFO Transition – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Penn National Rides on Acquisition Amid Stiff Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Penn National Gaming, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 3.37M shares. Bowling Port Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.2% or 63,995 shares. Connecticut-based Blue Harbour Grp L P has invested 3.54% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Bluemar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 97,537 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Whittier Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Citigroup reported 47,092 shares stake. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership has 33,506 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 65,035 shares. 3,155 were reported by Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Synovus Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.07% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 35.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.57 per share. PENN’s profit will be $43.35M for 12.60 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The firm operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest divisions. It has a 22.18 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

