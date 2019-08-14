Penn Davis Mcfarland Upped Holding in Abb Limited (ABB) by $1.80 Million; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Raised Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stake by $630,144

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 3.16 million shares traded or 36.89% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS SAYS POWER GRIDS WILL GET IN PROFIT MARGIN CORRIDOR OF 10 TO 14 PCT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – ABB CEO says companies ‘need certainty’ to make decisions, amid trade tensions; 17/04/2018 – VW unit Electrify America selects suppliers for U.S. EV chargers; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES, EST. 1.11B; 06/04/2018 – ABB Ltd. to Invest EUR100 Mln in R&D Site in Austria; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Heliospectra: ABB and Heliospectra AB join forces in the Middle East and Africa; 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS IN THE NATURAL RESOURCES SECTOR, SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN DEMAND IS EXPECTEDIN THE MEDIUM TERM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 4,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.57 million, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 1.71M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares holds 126,272 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 8,371 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fin Retail Bank And Trust holds 0.04% or 919 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 10,067 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Aviva Public Ltd Com has 0.55% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 640,169 shares. Mariner Ltd Com invested in 21,948 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 104,349 shares. Peconic Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.71% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Balyasny Asset Llc owns 546,043 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 165 shares. 65,105 were reported by Amer Insurance Tx. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 784,484 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays goes bullish on Apple Hospitality – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 35,812 shares to 53,475 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) by 78,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,520 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ABB -3% after Q4 net profit drops 19% – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ABB begins strategic review of power conversion unit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ABB shares jump on new CEO appointment – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ABB looks to save $500M with reorg, HQ cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is ABB a Buy Now That Its CEO Has Left? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 27, 2019.