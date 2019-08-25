Penn Davis Mcfarland Upped Holding in Abb Limited (ABB); As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Scotia Capital Has Decreased by $5.17 Million Its Position

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 66.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 61,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 31,064 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 92,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 3.39 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 1.58 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Net Pft $572M; 05/03/2018 Saudi Arabia 50 Hp and Above Electric Motor Market 2018-2024: Key Players Are ABB, Siemens, WEG, Teco and Nidec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS AUSTRIAN BERNECKER & RAINER BUSINESS IS DEVELOPING AHEAD OF PLAN, $1 BILLION SALES TARGET COULD BE REACHED EARLIER THAN EXPECTED; 09/05/2018 – ONESAVINGS ABB REPRESENTING ABT 8% ISSUED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ABB on the hunt for acquisitions in artificial intelligence; 17/04/2018 – ABB to provide electric vehicle chargers across the U.S; 08/03/2018 – TERMO2POWER SA T2P.WA – IN TALKS WITH SWEDISH-SWISS COMPANY ABB WHICH IS INTERESTED IN CO’S TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S SAYS WON AN ORDER TO DELIVER A COMPREHENSIVE PROCESS AND POWER SOLUTION THAT WILL DOUBLE CAPACITY OF KAZ MINERALS’ SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING PLANT IN AKTOGAY, KAZAKHSTAN; 29/05/2018 – ABB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 23,344 shares to 34,323 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 56,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment reported 0.36% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Tdam Usa owns 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,177 shares. Payden Rygel invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 29,466 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 78,869 shares. Brookmont Capital Management stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking stated it has 285,140 shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd reported 0.41% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc has invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Services Automobile Association has 0.09% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 398,915 shares. 870,705 were reported by Bahl And Gaynor Inc. Adell Harriman & Carpenter accumulated 25,180 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 129,600 shares. Mckinley Cap Ltd Delaware holds 0.49% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 80,570 shares.