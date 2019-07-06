Penn Davis Mcfarland Trimmed Its Stake in Ebay (EBAY) as Stock Price Rose; Penobscot Investment Management Company Continues to Hold Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 9,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,948 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, down from 285,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 3.86M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,857 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, up from 108,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,587 shares to 185,368 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.97 million for 20.31 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on June 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 51% Return On Equity, Is eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Binance Talking to Facebook About Libra Listing, Becoming Node: Reports – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 7, 2019 : CELG, CZR, X, SBUX, MDU, EBAY, BAC, SYMC, V, QQQ, NI, FDC – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UK regulator tells Facebook, eBay to tackle sale of fake reviews – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 313,800 are held by General American Investors. Moreover, Arrow Corp has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Maverick Cap owns 0.07% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 150,280 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 799,718 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Fulton Bank & Trust Na accumulated 10,929 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr holds 242,529 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Ledyard Fincl Bank reported 169,547 shares stake. 1.59M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Calamos Advsr Limited Company has 173,293 shares. 1.29 million were accumulated by Raymond James And Assocs. Insight 2811 holds 0.57% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 19,900 shares. Bogle Investment Management LP De invested in 0.04% or 15,700 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp stated it has 5,605 shares. Aperio Lc holds 0.1% or 613,760 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Co Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe (EFA) by 5,845 shares to 49,145 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb (NYSE:CB).