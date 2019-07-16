Penn Davis Mcfarland Trimmed By $692,600 Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding; Kellogg Company (K) Shorts Increased By 13.34%

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) had an increase of 13.34% in short interest. K’s SI was 14.81M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.34% from 13.07 million shares previously. With 4.28 million avg volume, 4 days are for Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s short sellers to cover K’s short positions. The SI to Kellogg Company’s float is 5.38%. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 1.92 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) stake by 3.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc analyzed 34,630 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)'s stock rose 7.47%. The Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 1.08 million shares with $21.70M value, down from 1.12M last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc. now has $48.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 10.44 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66M for 23.09 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Things to Watch When Kinder Morgan Reports Its Q2 Results – Motley Fool" published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance" on June 17, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.42 million activity. KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold $5.50 million worth of stock or 100,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Pivotal Research to “Hold” on Friday, February 8. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by PiperJaffray. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Argus Research. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Monday, June 24 to “Buy”. Consumer Edge Research downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Tuesday, June 25 to “Underweight” rating.