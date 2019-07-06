Penn Davis Mcfarland Stake in Abb Limited (ABB) Has Boosted by $1.80 Million as Market Value Declined; Putnam Investments Stake in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Has Lowered by $9.54 Million

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 82.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 60,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,898 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 73,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $127.83. About 556,887 shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World O; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable Functions; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Bluebird Bio; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 30/05/2018 – Legend Announces FDA clearance of IND application on CAR-T immuno-cell therapy for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 14/05/2018 – PTA-News: Medigene AG: Medigene significantly expands TCR alliance with bluebird bio in cancer immunotherapy

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 4.76M shares traded or 146.46% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.375% NOTES DUE 2023; 29/03/2018 – ABB ready to participate in global upswing in 2018 – CEO; 06/04/2018 – ABB hopes for U.S. concessions on tariffs on Chinese special steel; 23/05/2018 – NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India Al-Ready; 19/04/2018 – Automation in Africa, Asia and the Middle East is booming, ABB CEO says; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years; 17/04/2018 – ABB to provide electric vehicle chargers across the U.S; 13/04/2018 – CALPERS – CURRENTLY, BOURQUI IS THE HEAD OF PENSION ASSETS AND LIABILITIES MANAGEMENT AT ABB GROUP; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6,747 shares to 100,170 shares, valued at $12.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,948 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS).

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-3.03 EPS, down 4.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $-2.91 per share. After $-2.99 actual EPS reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Management holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 95,587 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 783,225 shares. Sivik Ltd Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,705 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Lc holds 294,638 shares. 1,695 were reported by Biondo Invest Advisors. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Incorporated has invested 0.04% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Landscape Cap Llc accumulated 8,457 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 1,660 shares. Capital Guardian Tru invested in 351,061 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 9,340 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Llc holds 0.02% or 2,196 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 15,000 shares.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 138,660 shares to 3.22M shares, valued at $150.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 388,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co/The (NYSE:SO).