Penn Davis Mcfarland Position in Xylem (XYL) Trimmed as Valuation Declined; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Park Circle Co Decreased Holding by $368,000

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 5,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 158,453 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, down from 163,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 720,822 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 6.42M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc. (Class A) by 49,721 shares to 476,969 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 2,568 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Oppenheimer Asset has 25,940 shares. Pggm Investments holds 0.15% or 366,623 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Independent Investors has invested 0.26% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 51,772 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 1.43M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 764 shares. Atlanta Management Company L L C holds 869,929 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 208 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 369,064 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn reported 3,000 shares stake. Umb State Bank N A Mo reported 4,570 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Bankshares Department has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Co Ma owns 9,130 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Argi Inv Serv Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 15,168 shares. Washington Communication reported 0.11% stake. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Inc has 47,850 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C holds 0.32% or 19,250 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cap Wealth Planning Ltd holds 0.42% or 13,600 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.55% or 65,000 shares. Howard Cap Management stated it has 2.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 960,307 shares. Aull Monroe Investment stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.34% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pittenger Anderson accumulated 39,248 shares. Jensen Inv Mgmt has 0.09% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 11,678 shares.

