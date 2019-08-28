Penn Davis Mcfarland Lowered Xylem (XYL) Position by $427,469; As Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (BDX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Equitec Specialists Increased Its Position

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (BDX) by 113.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $253.33. About 196,462 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 5,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 158,453 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, down from 163,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $74.82. About 85,302 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 10,500 shares to 13,700 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:AIG) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Co Inc holds 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 19,134 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Brown Advisory Inc has 84,286 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 371 are held by Advisors Limited Lc. 1,617 were reported by Btr Capital Incorporated. The Louisiana-based Iberiabank Corporation has invested 0.55% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Capital Assocs New York, New York-based fund reported 3,725 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 16,355 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Findlay Park Partners Llp stated it has 2.05M shares or 4.7% of all its holdings. Gradient Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 967 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 177 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 0.04% stake. Rhenman & Prns Asset Mngmt Ab invested in 75,000 shares. 1,750 are owned by Mogy Joel R Counsel. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 33,244 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,587 shares to 185,368 shares, valued at $12.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.