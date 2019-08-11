Penn Davis Mcfarland Lowered Xylem (XYL) Holding; INTERMEDIATE CAP GRP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (ICGUF) Shorts Down By 37.29%

INTERMEDIATE CAP GRP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) had a decrease of 37.29% in short interest. ICGUF’s SI was 25,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 37.29% from 41,300 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 65 days are for INTERMEDIATE CAP GRP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ICGUF)’s short sellers to cover ICGUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.41% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 585 shares traded or 413.16% up from the average. Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased Xylem Inc. (XYL) stake by 3.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 5,411 shares as Xylem Inc. (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 158,453 shares with $12.52 million value, down from 163,864 last quarter. Xylem Inc. now has $13.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 759,918 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $4.55 billion. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted firm finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Another recent and important Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Intermediate Capital (ICGUF) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dean Invest Associates Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 10,736 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In holds 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 2,854 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 40 shares. 1,134 are held by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. Fort LP invested in 0.25% or 15,745 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 424,819 shares. Mackenzie Fin stated it has 67,221 shares. 449,279 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Liability Company. Bluestein R H And Company reported 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Agf Invests stated it has 0.06% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Svcs has 3,304 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Arizona State Retirement holds 99,845 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 5,792 are held by Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xylem Inc (XYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.