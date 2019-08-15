Penn Davis Mcfarland Lifted Its Abb Limited (ABB) Holding; As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Alpine Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $10.57 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 54,447 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 6.53 million shares traded or 171.52% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA ORDER BACKLOG AT 116.3B RUPEES AS OF MARCH 31; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS SAYS M&A IS ALWAYS AN OPTION; 23/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 06/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB to Invest EUR100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – ABB Opens 4.3% Higher After 1Q Data; 07/05/2018 – ABB at Company Roadshow Hosted By Handelsbanken Today; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years; 19/04/2018 – ABB: Profitable growth

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $33,350 activity. Shares for $17,000 were bought by HAFT JAY M on Tuesday, June 25.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comstock Res Inc by 2.95M shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $497.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 93.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 94.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch And Assoc holds 0.25% or 200,500 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 2,361 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 3,104 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 467,958 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 285,800 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 8,737 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 10,724 shares. Management Associate New York stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Meeder Asset reported 378 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 42,090 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 7 shares. Wasatch Advsr holds 231,817 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Millennium Management accumulated 11,679 shares.

