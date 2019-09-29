Penn Davis Mcfarland Lifted Bristol (BMY) Position by $2.11 Million as Market Value Declined; Connors Investor Services Increased Its Position in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by $2.36 Million

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 9,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 51,520 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.98M, up from 42,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 733,204 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roosevelt Inv Incorporated holds 21,509 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc has 234,724 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 1.08M shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh accumulated 12,500 shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.7% stake. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 12,196 shares. Whitnell & owns 15,247 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Next Financial Group holds 0.28% or 58,271 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Savings Bank Tru invested in 0.89% or 211,214 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,297 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn reported 21,695 shares. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 1.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Overbrook Mgmt accumulated 8,290 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 1.33 million shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited holds 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 23,439 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $295.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 141,580 shares to 288,616 shares, valued at $21.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

