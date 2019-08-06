Penn Davis Mcfarland Increases Position in Bristol (BMY); As South St (SSB) Market Value Rose, Holder Forest Hill Capital Cut Holding by $3.70 Million

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 54,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 109,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, down from 164,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.53. About 119,836 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 16,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 166,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, up from 150,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 8.92 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/25/2018, 10:30 AM; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and

More notable recent South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: South State (SSB) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “South State (SSB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2018. More interesting news about South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South State Bank Underperforming As It Digests Its Latest Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “South State Bank Grows Branch Presence and Team in Raleigh – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

