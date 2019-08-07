Penn Davis Mcfarland Increased Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $428,155; Buckhead Capital Management Raised Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) by $929,660

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 72,112 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 50,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 4.05 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 6,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 185,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 178,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 7.05M shares traded or 11.62% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,549 shares to 47,048 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 34,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C (Google C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Co owns 4,054 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 80,243 shares. Private Harbour Inv Management & Counsel Limited accumulated 3,170 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt invested in 1.76% or 732,359 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Camarda Fincl Ltd Co holds 1,334 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of invested in 0.21% or 338,124 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Com Ma stated it has 5,640 shares. Beech Hill holds 0.36% or 8,900 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource Incorporated stated it has 12.31M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stelac Advisory Ser Lc owns 2,382 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2.42 million shares. M&T Natl Bank owns 880,004 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bancorp & stated it has 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,892 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 89,712 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.2% stake. 11,990 are owned by Regent Mngmt Limited Liability. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 259 shares. Blair William & Il holds 17,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.47 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Co stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 44,015 shares. The Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Envestnet Asset owns 551,182 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Inc has invested 0.34% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Us Bank & Trust De owns 63,162 shares. Nomura Hldg reported 11,216 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,700 are owned by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 12,393 shares to 35,078 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,903 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

