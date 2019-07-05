Penn Davis Mcfarland Holds Holding in Bristol (BMY); Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Stock Price Declined While Quantitative Investment Management Has Raised Position

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 27,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 171,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 143,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 2.59M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT CEO FROMENT-CURTIL SPEAKS IN CAIRO; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA NAMES BALESH SHARMA CEO, AKSHAYA MOONDRA CFO; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD – BOARD OF COMBINED CO WILL COMPRISE OF 11 DIRECTORS, OF WHOM THREE WILL BE APPOINTED BY EACH OF BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS AFRIMAX PACT IN ZAMBIA, CAMEROON, UGANDA; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for Liberty cable assets in Europe; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – STRONG GROWTH IN ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA, UP 11.8%* TO EUR 14.7 BLN AND EXCEEDING GUIDANCE FOR ‘AROUND 10%’ ORGANIC GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 16,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 166,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, up from 150,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 6.14M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 19/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:45 PM; 04/04/2018 – Evening Post: BT plan to replace Bristol’s telephone boxes with these modern wifi portals; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Financial Grp Inc stated it has 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Carroll Fin Associate owns 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17,733 shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.9% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 37,478 were accumulated by Charter Trust Communication. Tower Ltd (Trc), New York-based fund reported 24,251 shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 64,080 shares. Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Palladium Prtn Lc reported 51,680 shares stake. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.9% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Penobscot Invest Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 28,894 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.1% or 3,200 shares. 39,190 are owned by Washington Capital Mngmt. Fulton Bancorporation Na owns 28,519 shares.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A (Google A) by 733 shares to 16,336 shares, valued at $19.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,948 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11,200 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

