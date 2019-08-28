Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Upped Its Abb Limited (ABB) Position; Clough Global Allocation Fund (GLV) Has 0.6 Sentiment

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased Abb Limited (ABB) stake by 22.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc acquired 100,099 shares as Abb Limited (ABB)’s stock declined 8.25%. The Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 535,807 shares with $10.11M value, up from 435,708 last quarter. Abb Limited now has $39.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 1.12M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 07/05/2018 – Heliospectra: ABB and Heliospectra AB join forces in the Middle East and Africa; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at AGM; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Marine Link: ABB to Equip AET’s New Shuttle Tankers; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER; 03/04/2018 – ABB GETS $90M ORDER FOR DUBAI SOLAR SUBSTATION; 23/05/2018 – ABB INDIA – CO AND NITI AAYOG SIGNS STATEMENT OF INTENT FOR DIGITALIZATION OF MULTIPLE SECTORS; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Orders $9.77B; 17/04/2018 – VW unit Electrify America selects suppliers for U.S. EV chargers; 19/04/2018 – Solid order growth gives ABB strong start to year

Clough Global Allocation Fund (GLV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.65, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 6 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 10 reduced and sold their equity positions in Clough Global Allocation Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.00 million shares, down from 1.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Clough Global Allocation Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) stake by 34,630 shares to 1.08M valued at $21.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 6,747 shares and now owns 100,170 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund for 236,637 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 31,770 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 10,119 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 51,457 shares.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The company has market cap of $76.44 million. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It has a 62.7 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.