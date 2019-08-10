Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $1.70 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Store Ca (STOR) Share Value Rose, Ubs Oconnor Raised Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 29,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 430,196 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.53 million, down from 459,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm after Trump blocks deal; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces the Winners of the European Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship Program; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 29/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Members Draw Tepid Support From Shareholders

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Store Ca (STOR) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 104,893 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51B, up from 85,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Store Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 1.42M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc. (Class A) by 49,721 shares to 476,969 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “No Worries About Qualcomm Stock â€” You Can Safely Hold Your Shares – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays steps aside on Qualcomm’s risk/reward – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited reported 234 shares. Thompson Inv Management Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 141,779 shares. Check Ca holds 2.19% or 725,008 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 45,377 shares. Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 250 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management holds 0.74% or 88,222 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs holds 172,666 shares. Regent Invest Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,492 shares. 9.38 million are owned by Clearbridge Limited Co. Moreover, Parnassus Invests Ca has 0.52% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Usca Ria Limited Co owns 176,855 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust Bankshares holds 144,118 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 37,027 shares. Intact Investment Management holds 158,000 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 117,093 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 80,090 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Westpac, Australia-based fund reported 381,291 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 534,809 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.1% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 34,443 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Avenir has 0.04% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Prudential Fincl reported 0.08% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 171,833 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 350,980 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc.