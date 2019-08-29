Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Trimmed Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD) Position; Corelogic (CLGX) Sentiment Is 0.91

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD) stake by 3.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 32,248 shares as Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 1.02 million shares with $29.82M value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Enterprise Products Prtns now has $61.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 2.63M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c

Corelogic Inc (CLGX) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 86 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 94 sold and decreased their stakes in Corelogic Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 70.91 million shares, down from 72.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Corelogic Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 72 Increased: 53 New Position: 33.

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $55.29M for 17.25 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CoreLogic gets a new bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mortgage Cadence Integrates CoreLogic Print and Ship Solution into Its Enterprise Lending Center – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoreLogic Reports U.S. Overall Delinquency Rate Remains Steady at 20-Year Low in May – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Parametrica Management Ltd holds 0.67% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. for 8,502 shares. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj owns 518,445 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Echo Street Capital Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 631,099 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.42% in the stock. Leisure Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 13,011 shares.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 268,442 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) has declined 5.28% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 42C; 15/03/2018 – FTC: ORDER REQUIRES CLGX TO PROVIDE BULK DATA FOR ADDED 3 YRS; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Former prisoner recounts time in North Korea; 11/05/2018 – CoreLogic Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/03/2018 – FTC: TO MODIFY AN ORDER ENTERED IN 2014 VS CORELOGIC; 31/05/2018 – CoreLogic Report Finds 6.9 Million Homes at Risk of Hurricane Storm Surge Damage with $1.6 Trillion in Potential Reconstruction; 13/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Increased Slightly in December But Serious Delinquency and Foreclosure Inventory Rates Declined Year Over Year; 03/04/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Rose 6.7 Percent Year Over Year, Increasing for the Seventh Consecutive Month in February; 02/04/2018 – Australian home prices slip in March as Sydney weighs – CoreLogic; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES,

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $3.82 billion. The companyÂ’s Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information. It has a 124.01 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s services and products include data licensing and analytics, data-enabled advisory services, platform solutions, and valuation solutions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 2.42M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sterling Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Harber Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.16% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Prtnrs Group Holding Ag stated it has 0.36% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Parsec Fincl Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 0.03% or 33,914 shares. Engy Income Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 10.28% or 20.68M shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 13,280 shares. Ftb has invested 0.11% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.17% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 180,953 shares. Gradient Limited Com reported 2,748 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mngmt Inc holds 342,090 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 9,810 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Communications reported 20,555 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 23.14% above currents $28.22 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $3500 target.