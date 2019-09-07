Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Trimmed Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) Stake by $850,122 as Share Value Declined; Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Position Has Lifted by Barometer Capital Management Inc

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 6,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 100,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67 million, down from 106,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 990,154 shares traded or 11.49% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 152.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 328,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 544,824 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.75 million, up from 215,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 559,134 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.24M for 21.32 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 16,131 shares to 166,470 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 20,077 shares to 81,523 shares, valued at $15.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 346,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,713 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

