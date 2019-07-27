Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Lowered By $353,160 Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding; Westover Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased Las Vegas Sands (LVS) stake by 3.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 5,886 shares as Las Vegas Sands (LVS)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 167,835 shares with $10.23 million value, down from 173,721 last quarter. Las Vegas Sands now has $48.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.16. About 3.53M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 74.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westover Capital Advisors Llc acquired 2,583 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 18.10%. The Westover Capital Advisors Llc holds 6,053 shares with $1.15 million value, up from 3,470 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $13.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $235.2. About 445,297 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom Software had 9 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 6 with “Overweight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of PAYC in report on Wednesday, February 6 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 4 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Cap accumulated 1.66 million shares. Capital Ca stated it has 1.75% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.08% or 614,441 shares. Hennessy Advsr owns 128,000 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 2.97M shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.01% or 6,223 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland stated it has 3.54% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Mckinley Limited Delaware reported 205,030 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 752,901 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 418,087 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cohen Cap Mngmt has invested 0.98% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Highline Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 2.17% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon reported 4.37M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Las Vegas Sands had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.